NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 7,823,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,976. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

