Nokia Oyj (NOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on November 7th

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Nokia Oyj has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.18 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

