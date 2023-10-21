Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $771,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 783,080 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

