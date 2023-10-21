Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

