Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32. 4,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

