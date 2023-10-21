NVP Associates LLC Sells 11,774,090 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

NVP Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774,090 shares during the quarter. Grove Collaborative comprises 4.5% of NVP Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NVP Associates LLC owned approximately 8.23% of Grove Collaborative worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of GROV stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 161.58% and a negative net margin of 10.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grove Collaborative

In related news, insider Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,405 shares in the company, valued at $350,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,970 shares of company stock worth $80,327. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

