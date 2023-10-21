NVP Associates LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Snap comprises 0.0% of NVP Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Snap by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 2.2 %

SNAP opened at $9.44 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,916,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,756,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,916,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,756,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,906 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,337. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.