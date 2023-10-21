Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTLY opened at $0.55 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.14 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 624,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 432.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 212,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172,966 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,656,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.