OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $792.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 835,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 308,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 220,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

