Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 372.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,983. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

