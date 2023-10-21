Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.21. 13,102,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

