Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 38,937 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,937 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of C traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.68. 21,396,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

