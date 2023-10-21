Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 15,261 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $73,756.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,862,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 235,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,263 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 2,420,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.