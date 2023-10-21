Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,831,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

