Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,270,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,440. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

