Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.13.

TMO stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.36. 1,599,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,711. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.25 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

