Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 4,331,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.