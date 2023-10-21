Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.46. 11,638,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

