Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in F.N.B. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,688. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

