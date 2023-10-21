Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.89. The stock had a trading volume of 429,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

