Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 197 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,640,000 after buying an additional 689,091 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $78,366,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.71. 350,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $179.78 and a one year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

