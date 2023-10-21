Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after acquiring an additional 259,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. 838,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

