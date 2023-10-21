Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.24 and a 200 day moving average of $419.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $303.58 and a 12-month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

