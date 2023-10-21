Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 40,863 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,863 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DVN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 7,909,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

