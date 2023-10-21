Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 560 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $64.36. 321,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

