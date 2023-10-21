Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.48. 1,427,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,741. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $52.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

