OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for 4.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of OneMain worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of OneMain by 187.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. 987,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,887. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.84 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

