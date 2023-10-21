OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OMF opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. OneMain has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after acquiring an additional 711,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.