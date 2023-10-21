OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.55 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.19%. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,777,261.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Schraudenbach purchased 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,877.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $292,372 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 271,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

