Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of OTEX opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. Research analysts predict that Open Text will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 180.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Open Text by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 826,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 566,598 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Open Text by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,810,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,689,000 after purchasing an additional 187,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Open Text by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

