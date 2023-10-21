Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.