Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 5.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. 21,831,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,815. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

