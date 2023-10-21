Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens Corning from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.33.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

OC stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.