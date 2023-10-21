Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,822,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after acquiring an additional 211,876 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $62.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.