Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $79,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,213,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,353.8% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 2,686,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

