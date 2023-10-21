Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $269.78 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.58. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

