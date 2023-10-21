Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,880 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $62,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays boosted their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

