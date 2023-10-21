Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,388 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after buying an additional 939,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after buying an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $47.43 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

