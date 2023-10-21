Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after buying an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 126,713 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

