Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 345,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

