Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWF opened at $264.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $266.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.91 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

