Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCZ stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

