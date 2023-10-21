Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

