Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $166.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.43 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.