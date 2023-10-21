Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $32,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

