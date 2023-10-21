Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,101,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

