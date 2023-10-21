Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

