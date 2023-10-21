Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

