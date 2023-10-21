Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IBB stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $116.98 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $127.62.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

