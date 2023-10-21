Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,664 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12,611.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 424,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,473,000 after acquiring an additional 420,839 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $840,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $137.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $155.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

